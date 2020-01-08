Giles posted eight points (4-7 FG), eight rebounds and one steal in 16 minutes Tuesday in the Kings' 114-103 win over the Suns.

Stepping in for the injured Richaun Holmes (shoulder) in the starting five, Giles provided some useful production on a per-minute basis, but the lack of extended playing time took an even bigger outing off the table. Instead, the Kings relied more heavily on reserve Dewayne Dedmon to cover two thirds of the available center minutes, with the offseason acquisition delivering 12 points, 10 rebounds and one assist in his return to the rotation. Even if Holmes misses further time, Dedmon looks like he may be a greater beneficiary than Giles.