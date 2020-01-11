Giles totaled 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds across 15 minutes in the Kings' 127-106 defeat to the Bucks on Friday.

Giles again took the lineup in place of starter Richaun Holmes (shoulder) and provided accordingly, scoring 10-plus points for only the second time this season. The sophomore notably sat out the last quarter, but that may have more to do with the long list of team injuries and the 21-year-old's track record more than anything. If Holmes is still not fit to return, the Duke product may see another start in Sacramento's next match against Orlando.