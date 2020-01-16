Kings' Harry Giles III: Shifts to bench
Giles is not in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Mavericks, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Giles started the last three games but still only averaged 14.7 minutes per contest. Marvin Bagley will enter the starting lineup for the Kings on Wednesday.
