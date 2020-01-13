Kings' Harry Giles III: Starting again Monday
Giles will be in the starting lineup for Monday's slate against Orlando, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Giles will be earning his third straight start Monday versus the Magic. In his previous two starts, the former Duke standout averaged 9.0 points and 6.5 rebounds along 15.5 minutes of action.
