Giles (knee) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Giles will miss a fifth-straight game to begin the season as he continues to battle with soreness in his left knee. He's been a game-time call in the past two contests indicating that he's getting closer to making a return. Giles' next opportunity to play will come Friday against Utah.

