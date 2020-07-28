Giles scored 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding nine rebounds and an assist in 18 minutes off the bench during Monday's scrimmage against the Clippers.

The second-year big emerged as the primary backup to Richaun Holmes at center prior to the shutdown, averaging 10.4 points and 6.6 boards in 22.5 minutes over his last 13 games. The fact that Giles even hoisted a shot from beyond the arc -- much less made one -- is also worth noting, as he didn't have a single three-point attempt all season in 38 games. If the 22-year-old used the break to work on his range, it can only bode well for his fantasy value.