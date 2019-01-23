Kings' Harry Giles: Leads bench in playing time
Giles contributed 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 23 minutes Tuesday in the Kings' 120-105 loss to the Raptors.
Starting center Willie Cauley-Stein was plagued by foul trouble and played just 25 minutes, which paved the way for Giles to tie his season high in playing time. The rookie delivered another solid stat line and is now averaging 6.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.8 rejections in 17.7 minutes per game in January. There's some untapped fantasy upside here with Giles, but his potential will likely be limited so long as Cauley-Stein is around. Giles is more likely to become a must-own asset in 2019-20, as Cauley-Stein is slated to become a restricted free agent this summer and might not be retained.
