Kings' Harry Giles: Leaves game with thigh bruise
Giles left int he second quarter of Thursday's game with a left thigh contusion and did not return, Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reports.
Giles played just eight minutes and failed to score before exiting the game, and it remains unclear how serious the big man's injury is. He should be considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Suns.
