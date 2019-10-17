Kings' Harry Giles: Likely out for season opener
Coach Luke Walton said Giles (knee) is unlikely to be ready for the season opener against Phoenix on Wednesday, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Giles has been sidelined for all of preseason with left knee soreness, and it doesn't sound like he'll have enough time to get up to speed before the start of the regular season, seeing as the big man still hasn't been cleared to return to practice. Look for Dewayne Dedmon and Richaun Holmes to see the majority of minutes at center while Giles is sidelined to start the year.
More News
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...