Coach Luke Walton said Giles (knee) is unlikely to be ready for the season opener against Phoenix on Wednesday, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Giles has been sidelined for all of preseason with left knee soreness, and it doesn't sound like he'll have enough time to get up to speed before the start of the regular season, seeing as the big man still hasn't been cleared to return to practice. Look for Dewayne Dedmon and Richaun Holmes to see the majority of minutes at center while Giles is sidelined to start the year.