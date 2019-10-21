Kings' Harry Giles: Limited in practice Monday
Giles (knee) was a limited participant in practice Monday, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
Giles, who has been dealing with left knee soreness since the early part of the preseason, was able to participate in non-contact portions of practice Monday. The Kings remain optimistic that Giles could return to the floor in time for the team's season opener Wednesday against the Suns, although it seems unlikely.
