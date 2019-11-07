Kings' Harry Giles: Listed as inactive Wednesday
Giles (knee) is on the inactive list for Wednesday's game at Toronto.
Giles was listed as questionable for Wednesday's game but his season debut will have to wait at least one more contest. The 21-year-old should now be considered questionable for Friday's game in Atlanta until the team indicates otherwise.
