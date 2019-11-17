Giles has averaged only 5.3 minutes per game in his three outings since returning from an extended absence due to left knee soreness.

The injury sidelined Giles for the Kings' first eight games, leaving the squad with limited depth in the frontcourt behind centers Richaun Holmes and Dewayne Dedmon. Even though he's now off the Kings' injury report, Giles looks like he'll slot in as the third man on the depth chart for now. That role won't afford him much run, and playing time may become even more difficult to come by once Marvin Bagley (finger) re-enters the Sacramento frontcourt mix, likely later this month.