Giles put up eight points (3-8 FG, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes Saturday in the Kings' 122-102 win over the Spurs.

While making his sixth start of the season and second in a row, Giles was able to establish a new career high in boards. The 2017 first-round pick looks like he'll soon be headed for a downturn in playing time, however, if not ousted from the rotation entirely. Top center Richaun Holmes (shoulder) could be cleared to return from a multi-week absence as soon as Monday in Milwaukee, and trade-deadline pickup Alex Len could also be available for the same contest. Once both of those two players are in the fold, there likely won't be many minutes left over for Giles.