Giles will not participate in summer league, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Giles, the 20th overall pick in 2018, had a rotational role for the Kings last season. However, between Marvin Bagley, Willie Cauley-Stein and other frontcourt options, it was tough for Giles to carve out more minutes. Chances are, Giles will be able to garner a bigger role if the Kings move on from Cauley-Stein, who is a free agent. All things considered, it's somewhat surprising that Giles won't participate in summer league, as he played only 820 minutes last season and struggled with foul trouble.