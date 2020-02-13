Kings' Harry Giles: Not starting Wednesday
Giles didn't start Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
Giles was originally expected to start his fourth straight contest, but the Kings opted to start Cory Joseph and begin with a small lineup. Giles averaged 17.2 minutes over the last five games and could still see a similar workload off the bench.
