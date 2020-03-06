Kings' Harry Giles: Only 15 minutes in loss
Giles had 10 points (5-8 FG), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 15 minutes during Thursday's 125-108 loss to the 76ers.
Giles struggled through what was an unfavorable matchup, falling victim to the small-ball revolution. He had been playing well leading into Thursday but fell short of the mark in the loss. Word on the street is that Richaun Holmes (shoulder) could return as soon as this weekend, something that is likely to impact Giles value moving forward. This is certainly the cut-throat end of the fantasy season and if you are battling for a playoff spot, Giles may need to be returned to the waivers.
