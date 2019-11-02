Kings' Harry Giles: Out again Friday
Giles (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Utah, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Giles has been nursing left knee soreness and the issue will force him to miss another matchup. He's yet to make his 2019-20 season debut.
