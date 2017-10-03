Giles is going through bilateral knee rehabilitation and has been ruled out for Monday's preseason opener against the Spurs, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

The 20th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft fell down draft boards due to injury concerns, so it's not overly surprising that he'll be held out of Monday's contest. It's unclear if the Kings are just limiting his reps early on or if he's dealing with some discomfort still, but he should continue to have his status updated throughout the preseason. Giles likely isn't a factor in anything but dynasty leagues for fantasy purposes.