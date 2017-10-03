Kings' Harry Giles: Out for preseason opener
Giles is going through bilateral knee rehabilitation and has been ruled out for Monday's preseason opener against the Spurs, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.
The 20th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft fell down draft boards due to injury concerns, so it's not overly surprising that he'll be held out of Monday's contest. It's unclear if the Kings are just limiting his reps early on or if he's dealing with some discomfort still, but he should continue to have his status updated throughout the preseason. Giles likely isn't a factor in anything but dynasty leagues for fantasy purposes.
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...