Giles (knee) underwent a precautionary MRI, which revealed no new findings, and he'll sit out the final two preseason games, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Kings will understandably play it safe with the young big man, who has a significant injury history dating back to before he was drafted. If his absence extends into the regular season, Dewayne Dedmon and Richaun Holmes would likely be the primary beneficiaries from a workload perspective.