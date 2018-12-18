Giles totaled 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 FT), one rebound, one assist, and one steal in 22 minutes during Monday's 132-105 loss to the Timberwolves.

Giles, who hadn't even been in the rotation for the past six games, finished with 13 points in 22 minutes Monday. This game was a whitewash and Giles was able to get into the game for a nice amount of time. He has shown flashes of what he can do across the season but simply doesn't see the playing time to allow him to put up anything close to standard league value.