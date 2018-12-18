Kings' Harry Giles: Plays 22 minutes Monday
Giles totaled 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 FT), one rebound, one assist, and one steal in 22 minutes during Monday's 132-105 loss to the Timberwolves.
Giles, who hadn't even been in the rotation for the past six games, finished with 13 points in 22 minutes Monday. This game was a whitewash and Giles was able to get into the game for a nice amount of time. He has shown flashes of what he can do across the season but simply doesn't see the playing time to allow him to put up anything close to standard league value.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...