Giles (knee) played 5-on-5 ahead of Monday's game against Denver, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Giles was spotted participating in 5-on-5 drills during shootaround Monday. While he'll remain questionable for Monday night's game against the Nuggets, Giles, who's missed the first three games of the season due to a sore knee, appears to be close to making his season debut.