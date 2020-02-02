Giles totaled 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes during Saturday's 129-113 loss to the Lakers.

Giles is basically the last man standing for the Kings when it comes to the center position. For that reason, he shifted into the starting lineup, ending with serviceable numbers despite playing just 17 minutes. Richaun Holmes (shoulder) is slated to return this week and that is likely to result in Giles shifting into a far less appealing role.