Giles finished with 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and two steals in 23 minutes during Thursday's 112-102 victory over the Pistons.

Giles had his best outing as a professional Thursday, filling the boxscore in a blowout victory over the Pistons. Giles has been trending up over the past two weeks and has clearly moved ahead of Kosta Koufos in the rotation. The minutes are still not there to warrant a roster spot in 12-team leagues but owners in deeper formats should consider adding him.