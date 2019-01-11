Kings' Harry Giles: Productive night Thursday
Giles finished with 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and two steals in 23 minutes during Thursday's 112-102 victory over the Pistons.
Giles had his best outing as a professional Thursday, filling the boxscore in a blowout victory over the Pistons. Giles has been trending up over the past two weeks and has clearly moved ahead of Kosta Koufos in the rotation. The minutes are still not there to warrant a roster spot in 12-team leagues but owners in deeper formats should consider adding him.
More News
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.