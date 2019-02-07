Kings' Harry Giles: Provides lift off bench
Giles put up 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 17 minutes Wednesday in the Kings' 127-101 loss to the Rockets.
Houston amassed a 31-point lead heading into halftime, resulting in the minutes for Willie Cauley-Stein and the Kings' other starters being more limited than usual. The blowout paved the way for Giles and fellow rookie Marvin Bagley (10 points, 10 boards, two blocks) to see more action, with both turning in useful lines. It's expected that Cauley-Stein, an impending restricted free agent, will remain with the Kings after Thursday's trade deadline passes, but Giles has played well enough of late to potentially cut into the veteran's minutes on a more frequent basis over the final couple months of the season.
