Kings' Harry Giles: Questionable for Wednesday
Giles (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Toronto.
Giles has yet to make his 2019-20 debut due to a left knee injury, but he appears to be inching closer to a return to game action. The team will provide more details on his status closer to tip.
