Giles (knee) is considered questionable for Monday's game against Denver.

Giles has been inactive for the Kings' first three games due to a sore knee, but it looks like he'll have a chance to make his season debut Monday. The third-year big man showed some flashes in his rookie season in 2018-19, but given his injury history, the Kings will likely exercise caution when it comes to his nightly workload. With that said, Giles could find some opportunity over the next several weeks with Marvin Bagley (thumb) out.