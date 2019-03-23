Kings' Harry Giles: Questionable Sunday
Giles (thigh) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Phoenix, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
The severity of Giles' injury, which was first sustained Thursday, is unclear, but it seems likely that he'll be a game-time decision Saturday. If he's unable to go, look for Marvin Bagley to see an uptick in minutes.
