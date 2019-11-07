Kings' Harry Giles: Questionable vs. Hawks
Giles (knee) is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Hawks, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Giles has yet to debut this season as the Kings continue to exercise caution with his left knee soreness. More information may arrive following the team's morning shootaround.
