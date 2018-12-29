Kings' Harry Giles: Recalled from G League
Giles was recalled from the G League on Saturday, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
The organization sent Giles down to get some run, and he posted 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists Friday against the Agua Caliente Clippers. It's not exactly clear what his NBA will be moving forward this season. He's only played 20-plus minutes once in December, and he has collected eight DNPs.
