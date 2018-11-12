Giles has been recalled from the G League, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Giles quickly fell out of the Kings' rotation to begin the season, and he made his G League debut over the weekend, putting up 30 points, four rebounds and two assists in Sunday's loss to the Agua Caliente Clippers. Giles could still work his way into a consistent role with the Kings at some point this season, but thus far his season is off to a relatively disappointing start.