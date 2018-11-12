Kings' Harry Giles: Recalled from G League
Giles has been recalled from the G League, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Giles quickly fell out of the Kings' rotation to begin the season, and he made his G League debut over the weekend, putting up 30 points, four rebounds and two assists in Sunday's loss to the Agua Caliente Clippers. Giles could still work his way into a consistent role with the Kings at some point this season, but thus far his season is off to a relatively disappointing start.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country