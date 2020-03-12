Kings' Harry Giles: Returns to bench role
Giles isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Giles started 14 of the last 16 games but will go back to the bench with Richaun Holmes returning to the starting five Wednesday. Giles is averaging 4.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists over 11.1 minutes off the bench this season.
