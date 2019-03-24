Kings' Harry Giles: Ruled out Saturday
Giles (thigh) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup with the Suns, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 Sacramento reports.
Giles was a game-time decision after exiting Thursday's win over the Mavericks due to a thigh contusion. Saturday's game against the Suns is the first of a back-to-back set, so there is a chance Giles is ready to return for Sunday's tilt against the Lakers. In his absence, look for Marvin Bagley to see increased action.
