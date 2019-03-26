Kings' Harry Giles: Ruled out Tuesday
Giles (thigh) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
This will be Giles' fourth straight absence due to a bruised left thigh. The Kings, however, are still considering the big man as day-to-day, so they appear to be optimistic that he will Giles will be able to return before season's end.
More News
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...