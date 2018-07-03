Giles scored 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3PT) to go with three rebounds in Monday's summer league win over the Lakers.

A first-round pick in 2017, Giles was held out of the entire 2017-18 season while working back from multiple procedures on both of his knees. While he may never get back to the level that once made him the top overall recruit in the country, the Kings have publicly stated that they're encouraged by his strides and expect him to be a contributor next season.