Kings' Harry Giles: Scores 14 in preseason opener
Giles had 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3PT, 3-6 FT) and six rebounds in Monday's preseason win over Phoenix.
The Kings brought both Giles and Marvin Bagley off the bench Monday, and Giles was the standout of the two, despite fouling out in 23 minutes of action. The 2017 first-round pick got to the line six times and stepped out behind the three point line, in addition to chipping in three assists.
More News
-
Kings' Harry Giles: Grabs double-double•
-
Kings' Harry Giles: Continues impressing•
-
Kings' Harry Giles: Scores 13 in summer league win•
-
Kings' Harry Giles: Will participate in summer league•
-
Kings' Harry Giles: Shut down for remainder of season•
-
Kings' Harry Giles: Continuing to practice with team•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.