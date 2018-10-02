Giles had 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3PT, 3-6 FT) and six rebounds in Monday's preseason win over Phoenix.

The Kings brought both Giles and Marvin Bagley off the bench Monday, and Giles was the standout of the two, despite fouling out in 23 minutes of action. The 2017 first-round pick got to the line six times and stepped out behind the three point line, in addition to chipping in three assists.