Giles ended with 18 points (9-13 FG, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, and one block in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 141-140 loss to the Bucks.

Giles put in a strong performance Wednesday, coming away with his highest points total since the end of January. Marvin Bagley (knee) went down with a knee injury and it appears as though he could miss time going forward. There is a chance Giles sees an elevated role, however, he is still likely to have consistent value in deeper formats only.