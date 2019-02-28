Kings' Harry Giles: Scores 18 points in Wednesday's loss
Giles ended with 18 points (9-13 FG, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, and one block in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 141-140 loss to the Bucks.
Giles put in a strong performance Wednesday, coming away with his highest points total since the end of January. Marvin Bagley (knee) went down with a knee injury and it appears as though he could miss time going forward. There is a chance Giles sees an elevated role, however, he is still likely to have consistent value in deeper formats only.
More News
-
Kings' Harry Giles: Empty line in Wednesday's loss•
-
Kings' Harry Giles: Solid production continues in win•
-
Kings' Harry Giles: Provides lift off bench•
-
Kings' Harry Giles: Career-high 20 points in win•
-
Kings' Harry Giles: Leads bench in playing time•
-
Kings' Harry Giles: Taking hold of backup center role•
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...