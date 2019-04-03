Kings' Harry Giles: Season over
Giles (thigh) has been shut down for the remainder of the season, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
There is no structural damage or setbacks with Giles' injury. He's dealing with lingering stiffness and there's little to no reason to rush the rookie back. He'll finish his first season in the NBA averaging 7.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 14.1 minutes, establishing a season-high 20 points in just 21 minutes on Jan. 30 against Atlanta.
