Giles (knee) was seen doing some light dribbling and shooting, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Giles is still expected to be out until at least the beginning of January in order to make sure his knees are ready for the rigors of the NBA season, as the 19-year-old has had several surgeries since high school. There's no guarantee that he'll see significant run once he's cleared, as he's likely near the bottom of the depth chart in the frontcourt. But, towards the end of the year, he could be thrown into the fire, as the Kings did with their young players last year. More updates should be available as he continues to reach milestones in his recovery.