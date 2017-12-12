Kings' Harry Giles: Seen doing light court work
Giles (knee) was seen doing some light dribbling and shooting, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Giles is still expected to be out until at least the beginning of January in order to make sure his knees are ready for the rigors of the NBA season, as the 19-year-old has had several surgeries since high school. There's no guarantee that he'll see significant run once he's cleared, as he's likely near the bottom of the depth chart in the frontcourt. But, towards the end of the year, he could be thrown into the fire, as the Kings did with their young players last year. More updates should be available as he continues to reach milestones in his recovery.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...