Giles was assigned to the Stockton Kings on Sunday, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.

Giles played only two minutes in Saturday's loss to the Lakers, and he's already racked up four DNP-CDs on the season. The 2017 first-round pick was expected to be a contributor for the rebuilding Kings, and while that could still be the case later in the season, he'll be in a bit of a holding pattern for the time being. Giles took the assignment to Stockton in stride, though he noted after Saturday's game that it's not where he expected he'd be at this point in the season. "I'm not going to say I thought it was something that was going to happen," Giles said.