Giles totaled 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two steals and one assist in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 133-126 victory over the Wizards.

Giles continues his mini-breakout, scoring in double-digits in six consecutive games. During that span, he has been a top-80 player despite a few inconsistencies in his playing time. Word on the street is that Richaun Holmes (shoulder) could be getting closer to a return but until then, Giles should be rostered in most competitive formats.