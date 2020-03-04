Kings' Harry Giles: Serviceable effort Tuesday
Giles totaled 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two steals and one assist in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 133-126 victory over the Wizards.
Giles continues his mini-breakout, scoring in double-digits in six consecutive games. During that span, he has been a top-80 player despite a few inconsistencies in his playing time. Word on the street is that Richaun Holmes (shoulder) could be getting closer to a return but until then, Giles should be rostered in most competitive formats.
