Giles (knee) will be shut down for the rest of the season, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

There was very little optimism regarding Giles' chances of playing this season, and while there was a small chance the rookie could see some time before season's end, Thursday's news ends any possibility of that. He's been able to slowly participate more and more in practice this season, but with Sacramento already facing a lost season, there is no reason to rush Giles back. The good news is that Giles hasn't suffered any setbacks in his recovery, and the organization will continue to work to get the big man fully healthy in time for next season.