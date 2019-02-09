Kings' Harry Giles: Solid production continues in win
Giles totaled 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal across 17 minutes in the Kings' 102-96 win over the Heat on Friday.
Giles outscored fellow young big Marvin Bagley III in the win, posting his third straight double-digit scoring effort in the process, and his fourth in the last five games overall. The 2017 first-round pick hasn't really experienced any increase in playing time, but a boost in usage has led to what is his best multi-game offensive stretch of the campaign thus far. Giles has notably taken between eight and 12 shots in the aforementioned quartet of contests, an encouraging development for those holding him in deep formats and keeper/dynasty leagues.
