Kings' Harry Giles: Status uncertain for Sunday
Giles (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks.
Giles has yet to play this season while managing soreness in his surgically repaired left knee, but the fact that the Kings aren't ruling him out ahead of Sunday's contest implies he's nearing a return. Even if Giles gets the green light to play Sunday, don't expect him to handle many minutes behind Richaun Holmes and Dewayne Dedmon at center.
More News
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.