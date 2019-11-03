Giles (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks.

Giles has yet to play this season while managing soreness in his surgically repaired left knee, but the fact that the Kings aren't ruling him out ahead of Sunday's contest implies he's nearing a return. Even if Giles gets the green light to play Sunday, don't expect him to handle many minutes behind Richaun Holmes and Dewayne Dedmon at center.