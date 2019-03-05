Giles finished with 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes Monday in the Kings' 115-108 win over the Knicks.

Giles hasn't directly benefited from the absence of Marvin Bagley (knee) the past two games -- he played exclusively at center while splitting the minutes with starter Willie Cauley-Stein -- but the rookie has seen his production tick up nonetheless. He has now put up at least 15 points, five boards and two dimes in three consecutive contests while shooting an excellent 65.7 percent from the field.