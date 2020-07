Giles posted seven points (3-7 FG, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four steals and two assists in 20 minutes during Saturday's 131-123 loss to the Bucks.

Giles drew the start at center and held his own, getting after it defensively. Marvin Bagley (foot) is out for the season, but Richaun Holmes returned to practice on Tuesday. Assuming Holmes is good to go by the time the official games begin again, Giles will almost certainly return to a reserve role in the near future.