Kings' Harry Giles: Tabbed questionable Friday
Giles (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against Utah, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Giles has been on the brink of returning the past few games, but the Kings keep electing to play it safe and rule him out every time. The Duke product will likely be a game-time call once again Friday versus Utah.
