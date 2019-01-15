Giles played 19 minutes and supplied 12 points (6-7 FG), four rebounds, two assists and one block Monday in the Kings' 115-107 over the Trail Blazers.

Giles spent a large portion of December with the G League's Stockton Kings but has resurfaced as the main backup to starting center Willie Cauley-Stein in January. The rookie has logged double-digit minutes in each of the Kings' past eight games, averaging 6.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks. While such production prorates well over more extended run, it's difficult to envision Giles seeing much of a bump in playing time so long as Cauley-Stein is healthy. Kosta Koufos has dropped out of the rotation in the wake of Giles' emergence.