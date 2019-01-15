Kings' Harry Giles: Taking hold of backup center role
Giles played 19 minutes and supplied 12 points (6-7 FG), four rebounds, two assists and one block Monday in the Kings' 115-107 over the Trail Blazers.
Giles spent a large portion of December with the G League's Stockton Kings but has resurfaced as the main backup to starting center Willie Cauley-Stein in January. The rookie has logged double-digit minutes in each of the Kings' past eight games, averaging 6.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks. While such production prorates well over more extended run, it's difficult to envision Giles seeing much of a bump in playing time so long as Cauley-Stein is healthy. Kosta Koufos has dropped out of the rotation in the wake of Giles' emergence.
More News
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.