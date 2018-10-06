Giles collected 17 points (6-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT) and five rebounds across 20 minutes during the Kings' 122-94 preseason loss to the Warriors on Friday.

The 2017 first-round pick continues to impress this preseason, with Friday's effort marking his third straight double-digit scoring effort to open the exhibition slate. Giles has seen at least 20 minutes in each contest thus far, taking advantage of the absence of offseason addition Nemanja Bjelica (knee). Looking ahead to the regular season, Bjelica may be first in line for minutes behind second overall pick Marvin Bagley. However, Giles could certainly force the issue if he can continue churning out performances of similar caliber, despite being part of a deep power forward depth chart that also includes veteran Zach Randolph and Skal Labissiere.