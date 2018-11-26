Giles played a season-high 20 minutes and finished with 10 points (5-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, six assists, four steals and two blocks in Sunday's 133-112 loss to the Jazz.

With starting center Willie Cauley-Stein struggling to make an impact against the Jazz's Rudy Gobert, Giles was pressed into extended minutes down low and made the most of the opportunity. The rebound, assist, steal and block totals all matched or surpassed career highs for the 20-year-old, who was sidelined for the entire 2017-18 campaign while rehabbing his knee. Giles' playing time and performance will likely vary wildly night to night, but outings like this illustrate why many recruiting services viewed him as the top high school prospect in the Class of 2016.