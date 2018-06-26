Kings' Harry Giles: Will participate in summer league
Giles will be a member of the Kings' summer league team, the Sacramento Bee reports.
The 14th overall pick in the 2017 draft, Giles missed his entire rookie season on what was essentially a medical redshirt. The former top overall recruit in his class has dealt with multiple knee injuries over the last few years, but the Kings have been encouraged by his progress, and the hope is that Giles can be an impact player in 2018-19. The Kings will continue to let Giles recover at his own pace, however, so gauging his fantasy value will likely be a wait-and-see process.
